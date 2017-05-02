May 2, 2017

“PROMOTED?”: Briton who promoted Islamic State with special cufflinks jailed for eight years.

From the Reuters headline, you might be under the mistaken impression that a man was sent to prison for wearing pro-ISIS cufflinks — but no:

A British man who stored material about missile systems on data sticks disguised as cufflinks and created an extensive online manual for members of Islamic State was sentenced to eight years’ jail on Tuesday.

Samata Ullah, 34, an unemployed man from Cardiff in Wales, had admitted five terrorism charges including membership of Islamic State (IS).

Police recovered 30 pairs of USB sticks disguised as cufflinks, which contained a guide to missile systems and instructions on how to avoid detection online.