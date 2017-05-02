May 2, 2017

TOMORROW IS LAUNCH DAY FOR MY BOOK. WAIT, WAIT, PROPERLY DONE — CLEARS THROAT — FROM SARAH A. HOYT, THE LATEST IN HER DARKSHIP SAGA, AND, ACCORDING TO HER, HER BEST BOOK TO DATE: Darkship Revenge. Coff. It is a book about… motherhood. Okay, okay, there are explosions, fights and adventure. It is still a book about parents and children. Possibly the most ‘splody book about parents and children you will ever read.

Tomorrow there will be a free short story in the world on my blog. I’ll post a link here!