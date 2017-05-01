May 1, 2017

CNN PRESIDENT JEFF ZUCKER: ‘Fox is state-run TV’

Asked for his assessment of the cable news landscape in the era of President Trump, Zucker began his reply by saying: “Obviously Fox News is, uh,” then paused for more than 11 seconds. “So, look, there’s three cable news networks. Certainly in primetime and in the morning, Fox is state-run TV and is extolling the line out of the White House.”

A spokeswoman for Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zucker said MSNBC “has become the opposition” and CNN “is seeking the truth.”

“Do you think the other two networks are not broadcasting the truth?” the New Yorker’s David Remnick asked.

“Well, I think that there are clear agendas at work at the other cable news networks depending on their political points of view,” Zucker replied.