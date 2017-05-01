May 1, 2017

#FAKENEWS: Trump Trance Strikes Again: Trump Says ‘Senate Rules,’ Left Hears ‘Constitution.’ “You know, I’m honestly starting to think that Trump has actually driven a lot of people to madness.” Well, to be fair, most of them were close enough to walk.

Plus: “In any case, it really is more of the Trump Trance effect: Trump says something, and people decide he said something else, even — by careful manipulation of context and straight out misquotation — apparently quote him as saying something else. And people believe it, and — if you were to look at my Twitter feed — get really angry when it’s pointed out it’s just not true.”

They need Trump to be as awful as they think he is, or all their crazed #resistance just looks crazed and tawdry. Which is what it is.