May 1, 2017

KURT SCHLICHTER IS ENJOYING HIMSELF: 100 Days of #TheResistance’s Humiliating Failure. “#TheResistance is not really resisting Trump as much as it is resisting us. The elite establishment is outraged that we normals have demanded to govern ourselves rather than begging for scraps from our betters in DC, NY and LA. It wasn’t just that horrible, sick old woman that we rejected; it was them. And by doing so, we ‘stole’ what they see as their birthright to reign sovereign over us. . . . This election was about the people they sought to rule looking at them and their track record of failure and saying, ‘Nah, you suck.'”

Plus: “#The Resistance is a mess. Now they’re reduced to fighting for supremacy in their final redoubt, the universities where their fascist intimidation and suppression of speech provides a glimpse of America as it would have been had Trump not been elected. That they are forced into a last-ditch effort to keep power in an institution where their control is total is proof positive of their weakness.”