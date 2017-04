JOHN KASS: “The lie we were told as kids was this: The end of American liberty would come at the hands of the political right.”

“But the lie is obvious now, isn’t it? Because it is not conservatives who coerced today’s young people or made them afraid of ideas that challenge them. Conservatives did not shame people into silence, or send thugs out on college campuses to beat down those who wanted to speak. The left did all that.”