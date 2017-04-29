April 29, 2017

I HOPE NOTORIOUS ROBOPHOBE MATTHEW YGLESIAS DOESN’T FIND OUT ABOUT THIS: The race to build the world’s first sex robot. “Harmony smiles, blinks and frowns. She can hold a conversation, tell jokes and quote Shakespeare. She’ll remember your birthday, McMullen told me, what you like to eat, and the names of your brothers and sisters. She can hold a conversation about music, movies and books. And of course, Harmony will have sex with you whenever you want.”

Flashback: “He seems to have a particular fear of fembots, the analysis of which I will leave to the professionals.”