April 28, 2017

MSNBC’S JOY REID LOSES IT WHEN BUSH CHIEF OF STAFF CRITICIZES OBAMA, LOBS CHEAPSHOTS AT BUSH:

REID: Let me ask you because the same — similar criticism was made of the boss that you worked for George W. Bush, that he came in with no fixed ideology, and so he was easily swayed by the strongest voices in the room —

CARD: See —

REID: — namely the neoconservatives, which is why we wound up in Iraq.

CARD: Wow. That is —

REID: Isn’t that a fair — isn’t that a logical case to make?

CARD: First of all, your myth — your creation was a myth. That’s not the way it really was and I worked with President Bush. He had strong grounded values and he did not want to go to war.

REID: Was he a neoconservative when he came in? Was he a neoconservative because that’s who wound up being the loudest voice in the room.

CARD: No, but he — he knew who the neoconservatives were and he came to office with strong views and an expectation and then he had to deal with the world as it was, now how he wanted it to be and that’s what every president has to deal with. That’s a natural reality.