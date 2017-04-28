April 28, 2017

BECKET ADAMS: This USA Today characterization of government shutdown threats is nonsense. “USA Today badly bungled its timeline this week of the White House’s back-and-forth with Democratic leaders over a possible shutdown of the federal government. Instead of presenting the issue as one where Democrats issued the threat, and then seemingly backed off after President Donald Trump vented about it on social media, USA Today suggested Thursday that talk of a government shutdown has been primarily of the president’s own doing.”