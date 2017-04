WELL, IT’S RIGHT UP THERE: Is Trump’s biggest first 100 day accomplishment muting the media? “President Trump fought the media and, well, Trump won. After 100 days, this has been the president’s most visible achievement. More Americans believe Trump’s word than the journalists he’s left black-and-blue. Altogether, 37 percent of Americans, according to a new poll by Morning Consult, say they trust the White House more than the press, while 29 percent chose the media.”