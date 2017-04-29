April 29, 2017

WHY ARE BLUE-STATE JUDICIARIES SUCH CESSPITS OF “RAPE CULTURE?” “A state judge freed a previously deported Uber driver accused of rape on light bail even after a prosecutor insisted that federal immigration agents were drafting a detainer and asked for high bond to hold him, according to a court recording obtained by the Herald. The stunning tape of Tuesday’s hearing reveals Newton District Court Judge Mary Beth Heffernan cutting the arguments short before a defense attorney could even counter the prosecution’s $100,000 bail and GPS-monitoring demand, interjecting, ‘Twenty-five hundred dollars cash.'”

They’re fine with going easy on accused rapists, so long as they come from Democrat-voting demographics.