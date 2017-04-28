April 28, 2017

GIRLS GONE WILD: Inside the Secret NSFW Female-only Facebook Group ‘Bad Girls Advice.’ “There are countless other pictures of penises being shared in this secret, female-only Facebook group. In an age where men are rightly condemned for sending unsolicited pictures of their genitalia to women, it seems women sharing pictures of men’s penises with each other is fair game — even if the men have not consented.”

Women have sexual rights. Men, not so much. Thus, when men share naked pics of women without consent, it’s “revenge porn” and demands draconian laws, while if women do the same thing, well, men should be more careful who they share nudes with.