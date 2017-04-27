April 27, 2017

READER BOOK RECOMMENDATION: Reader Walt Pimbley writes:

If you like mil-sci-fi books, you’ll enjoy C. J. Carella’s Warp Marine Corps series. I’m kind of shy of the genre now – I’ve followed too many privates up the ranks to general in their Heinlein knock-off battle armor. But Carella’s future fighters are not from that mold.

Carella’s got a unique vision of what Faster Than Light travel might be, and it drives the strategies and tactics here. There are also lots of alien races, and none of them are sexy or comic, and that’s a plus.

The books have unappetizing titles, which maybe makes them not as popular as they should be. Decisively Engaged has a gripping plot, totally worth the $3.99. The second one’s maybe better, and still $3.99. . . . Carella’s an Indy: no publishing house. (But the books are well written and pretty well edited.) Sci-Fi’s waxed political, what with Tor guys at daggers drawn with Baen guys. But I see no political commentary in these novels.

Again, if you like reading military sci-fi novels, you’ll like these very much.