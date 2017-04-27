April 27, 2017

CHANGE: Trump administration weighing order to withdraw from NAFTA.

The Trump administration is weighing an executive order on withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), according to a source familiar with the plans.

The measure is in draft form and has been submitted to the White House staff secretary for the final stages of review, the source said. The order could be unveiled later this week or early next week, and changes could be made during the review process.

If the administration follows through with the order, it could signal its intent to begin the process of the pulling out of the major trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

President Trump does not need an executive order to withdraw from the trade agreement. Under NAFTA, any parties are allowed to leave six months after providing written notice to the other countries.

But an order declaring that intent could be used as leverage by the Trump administration against Canada and Mexico to broker better trade terms, short of leaving the deal entirely.