April 26, 2017

HUH. I WONDER WHAT’S DIFFERENT ABOUT THEM AND THE COUNTIES THAT HAD A LOT OF MURDERS? Murders in US very concentrated: 54% of US counties in 2014 had zero murders, 2% of counties have 51% of the murders. But that’s not the only mystery: “When you look at individual counties with a high number of murders, you find large areas with few murders. Take Los Angeles County, with 526 murders in 2014, the most of any county in the US. The county has virtually no murders in the northwestern part of the county. There was only one murder each in Beverly Hills, Hawthorne, and Van Nuys. Clearly, different parts of the county face very different risks of murder.”