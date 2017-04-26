April 26, 2017

TESTING THE WATERS: US Navy destroyer fires warning shots at unresponsive, approaching Iranian ship.

The real lede is buried deep in the penultimate paragraph:

Since the nuclear deal with world powers, the hard-line Revolutionary Guard has stepped up its encounters with the Americans. The Navy recorded 35 instances of what it describes as “unsafe and/or unprofessional” interactions with Iranians forces in 2016, compared to 23 in 2015. With Monday’s event, there have been seven so far in 2017, McConnaughey said. [emphasis added]

I wonder why that is. Perhaps Mr. Obama, back from his extended vacay and back in the public eye, should be asked to comment.