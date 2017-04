THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T WORKING OUT THE WAY I HAD HOPED: “Behold Bill Nye, supposedly the ‘science guy,’ bucking to become Bill Nye the Weimar Guy…with this effusive embrace of Rachel Bloom’s rendition of ‘My Junk Sex.’”

Related: Pre-WOKE vs Post-WOKE? Before and after of Bill Nye discussing gender is social justice MAGIC.