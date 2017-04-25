April 25, 2017

PRIVACY: Of Course Unroll.Me Sold Your Data to Uber.

It didn’t surprise me one bit that the company was selling my data. Unroll.Me is a “free” service, and people should be savvy enough by now to know that there is no such thing as free. The engineers, marketers, executives and other employees of Slice Intelligence need their paychecks, and I need a less cluttered inbox. I’d expect a service I grant permission to go through my emails to get something in return. In fact, it says as much in Unroll.Me’s privacy policy, if users take a minute to look through it.

For a few bucks a month you can buy your own domain with its own email addresses, and set up dummy accounts for anything requiring email registration.

I’ve found that cuts down on spam significantly.