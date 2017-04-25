April 25, 2017

WHAT DO YOU MEAN ‘WE,’ KEMOSABE? Obama’s Iran Deal Was Much Worse Than We Suspected.

This is from David Harsanyi who suspected quite a lot all along:

What if Donald Trump had unilaterally shut down every investigation into Russian espionage, released over 20 suspected Russian spies, struck a deal to get rid of sanctions against Russia—in return for honoring deals that had been signed years before—and then lied to the American people about the entire episode? That’s the Obama Administration’s Iran deal. It might have been the first time the United States has offered extensive concessions to a nation that has continued to destabilize its interests, for nothing in return. But Barack Obama didn’t just support Iran’s position over our allies like Israel (no surprise there, considering his antagonism) or Sunni nations—he supported it ahead of his own Justice Department’s 30-year counterproliferation efforts.

It wouldn’t be fair to ask whose side Obama was on, because even Politico has made that perfectly clear.