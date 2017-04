THAT COULD HAVE BEEN BETTER-PHRASED: Josh Earnest: Obama will jump in and criticize the new administration if Trump crosses any, er, “red lines.” “I know what you’re thinking because I’m thinking it too, as is everyone who worked for the Obama administration on foreign policy: ‘Since when does Obama enforce red lines?'”

Well, murderous third-world dictators need love and understanding. But Republicans. . . .