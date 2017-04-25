April 25, 2017

PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: It’s official: Berkeley hit with lawsuit over Coulter lecture.

The University of California, Berkeley was just slapped with a lawsuit over its mishandling of Ann Coulter’s scheduled lecture on campus.

Young America’s Foundation (YAF) and the Berkeley College Republicans (BCR) filed a suit in federal court suing the school for violating their rights to free speech, due process, and equal protection on Monday. The suit, which is available on YAF’s website, names several Berkeley administrators along with University of California President Janet Napolitano as defendants.

“Though UC Berkeley promises its students an environment that promotes free debate and the free exchange of ideas,” the suit says, “it had breached this promise through the repressive actions of University administrators and campus police, who have systematically and intentionally suppressed constitutionally-protected expression by Plaintiffs … simply because that expression may anger or offend students, UC Berkeley administrators, and/or community members who do not share Plaintiffs’ viewpoints.”

Citing the school’s adherence to its vague “high-profile speakers” policy, the suit charges Berkeley with applying the policy in a way that discriminates against conservative speakers.