April 23, 2017

JUST THINK OF HER AS A DEMOCRAT OPERATIVE WITH A BYLINE AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE:

Shot: King Hilariously Defends Yachting with Obamas; ‘Not Political’ at All.*

—NewsBusters, yesterday.

Chaser: CBS and Low Journalist Ethics: On June 13, 2015,Gayle King attended private party with Prince at the White House. In 2011, King donated $35,800 to the Obama Victory Fund and $30,800 to the Democratic National Committee.

—Newsalert, today.

* And given the benchmarks previously set by her colleagues at CBS, she may even believe that to be true.