April 23, 2017
JUST THINK OF HER AS A DEMOCRAT OPERATIVE WITH A BYLINE AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE:
Shot: King Hilariously Defends Yachting with Obamas; ‘Not Political’ at All.*
—NewsBusters, yesterday.
Chaser: CBS and Low Journalist Ethics: On June 13, 2015,Gayle King attended private party with Prince at the White House. In 2011, King donated $35,800 to the Obama Victory Fund and $30,800 to the Democratic National Committee.
—Newsalert, today.
* And given the benchmarks previously set by her colleagues at CBS, she may even believe that to be true.