April 23, 2017

BARBECUE: IS THERE ANYTHING IT CAN’T DO? Palestinians fume over barbecue taunt of terrorist hunger strikers, as hundreds drop out. “Palestinian newspapers on Friday condemned the barbecue as another aggression against the Palestinian people.”

Personally, I would be unmoved by a Palestinian hunger strike regardless. But this response is quite amusing. These people deserve to be mocked mercilessly whenever they talk about human rights. And so do the anti-semitic Western groups that cover for them. Somebody should organize a worldwide pro-Israel “Barbecue for Bibi” to mark this occasion. . . .