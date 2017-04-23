April 23, 2017
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Cal State Can’t Explain Why It Needs So Many Bureaucrats.
The California State University system has increased its hiring of managers at a steeper rate than its hiring of other employees over the past 10 years, according to a new state audit.
And in a report on the audit released on Thursday, the state auditor, Elaine M. Howle, wrote that the system could not sufficiently explain why it needed all the new managers, including deans, head coaches, and vice presidents, among other positions. […]
The audit also found that the system’s 23 campuses did not have policies for periodically comparing their spending levels or reviewing their budget limits.
Plus:
In other words, administrators have been hiring more administrators for make-work positions and giving each other raises without sufficient accountability in a self-perpetuating cycle of bureaucratic decay that is sadly endemic to academia at large.
These findings should give pause to those who think that larger and larger state subsidies are the answer to higher education’s woes. Much of the public money spent on “free college” schemes championed by left-wing populists would end up being pocketed by the ever-expanding bureaucratic class of student services directors, Title IX coordinators, and HR managers, raising costs while steadily diluting quality.
But they all vote and donate Democratic, and organize protests, etc. to boot.