April 23, 2017

WAR ON COLLEGE MEN: Professor Says Male Student’s Paper Was So Triggering She Had Trouble Distinguishing Him From Her Rapist. “The student cited a men’s rights advocacy group, referenced a case where a woman raped a man, questioned whether feminism was relevant, and said that concerns about gender inequality were overblown. . . . She said she was so upset that she could no longer grade papers or read. . . . She recounts screaming ‘Zero! You get a f*cking zero!’ at the computer screen as she graded the student’s two-page paper, saying that she also felt that simply by writing the paper, he had undermined her authority as an instructor.”

If your mental health is that fragile, and leads to such sexist reactions, you probably shouldn’t be teaching. And by “probably,” I mean “definitely.” The behavior is inexcusable, and that she would write about it in anything other than a tone of abject self-criticism is unforgivable.