April 23, 2017

WELL, YES: Time For The GOP To Get Moving.

Far more daunting for GOP prospects is the vibe of the Trump movement. His rallies were/are more akin to revival meetings. But high octane rhetoric produces high expectations. The customers now expect a return on their emotional (and voting) investment. And a fever pitch is difficult to maintain over four years. What to do?

Well, one sure way to beat an unfriendly demographic tide is to do something productive. Newly sworn in Justice Neil Gorsuch was a nice first step. A willingness to use U.S. military might against the world’s miscreants is also a welcome change from Obama era disengagement and the slow start to tax reform. But reducing healthcare premiums and growing the economy are the real “have to’s” this term.

Few will stress over the not-ready-for-prime-time Obamacare “replace” effort once legislation actually moves. Remember: Really big things tend to get done in hyper-partisan Washington when one party possesses the cards.