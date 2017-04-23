April 23, 2017

DEFENDING THE INDEFENSIBLE IS WHAT UNIONS ARE FOR! Union defends American Airlines worker after fight with passenger.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants is urging that the benefit of the doubt be given to a suspended American Airlines employee involved in an altercation with a woman carrying an infant. The employee allegedly hit the woman with the stroller she brought on the plane, and video posted of the incident’s aftermath has gone viral on social media.

I’m not sure what additional facts might come out that would make hitting a woman with a stroller okay.