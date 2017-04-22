April 22, 2017

COMMON SENSE FROM BERNIE SANDERS: Sanders denounces threats against Ann Coulter.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) denounced the threats made against conservative pundit Ann Coulter that forced the University of California, Berkley to postpone her appearance this week.

“I don’t like this. I don’t like it,” Sanders told The Huffington Post for a story published Saturday. “Obviously Ann Coulter’s outrageous ― to my mind, off the wall. But you know, people have a right to give their two cents-worth, give a speech, without fear of violence and intimidation.”