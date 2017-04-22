April 22, 2017

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Rod Dreher on Middlebury’s Obscene Cowardice:

This capitulation to the ideological thugs who attacked [Charles] Murray and others on Middlebury’s campus deserves wide denunciation. A professor from the man’s own department was physically assaulted by these goons, and sent to the hospital — and nobody has been held accountable for any of this by Middlebury. As a scholar and as an American, Bert Johnson, the poli sci department head, should be ashamed of himself. He has shown himself to be a lickspittle to the campus left, and will be treated exactly that way by the radicals he is helping to empower.