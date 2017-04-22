April 22, 2017
DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Rod Dreher on Middlebury’s Obscene Cowardice:
This capitulation to the ideological thugs who attacked [Charles] Murray and others on Middlebury’s campus deserves wide denunciation. A professor from the man’s own department was physically assaulted by these goons, and sent to the hospital — and nobody has been held accountable for any of this by Middlebury. As a scholar and as an American, Bert Johnson, the poli sci department head, should be ashamed of himself. He has shown himself to be a lickspittle to the campus left, and will be treated exactly that way by the radicals he is helping to empower.
Read the whole thing. As Princeton’s Robert P. George asked last night on Twitter, “Do you recall the Maoist ‘struggle sessions’ in which Chinese intellectuals were shamed and forced to confess errors?” But in Communist China, power flowed directly from the barrel of Mao’s gun. The staff at Middlebury capitulated to the mob voluntarily.