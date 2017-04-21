April 21, 2017

STUPID BIOGRAPHER TRICKS: Over at Ed Driscoll.com (now celebrating our 15th year on the Interwebs!) I have a review of the new biography of David Letterman by Jason Zinoman of the New York Times, who pulls one big punch in an otherwise surprisingly good bio. Zinoman leaves out the details of an infamous 2006 segment in which Bill O’Reilly was Letterman’s guest, and O’Reilly managed to get Letterman to drop the mask and reveal his inner punitive leftist with one simple question about Iraq.