April 20, 2017

WAPO’s ROBERT COSTA TAKES OVER HELM OF PBS’S WASHINGTON WEEK:



Costa grew up in Bucks County, Pa., idolizing TV personalities Tim Russert and Charlie Rose. He graduated from University of Notre Dame and studied Winston Churchill in graduate school at University of Cambridge. He considered Ifill, who died of cancer in November, both a friend and a mentor. And his primary goal at “Washington Week,” which has been on the air for 50 years, will be to uphold Ifill’s legacy.

“She had such integrity with how she led the discussions,” he said. “I wanted to make sure the show kept Gwen’s spirit and kept that commitment she always had to first-class reporting. I wanted the show to sustain everything she did. Not to change anything.”