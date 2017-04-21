April 21, 2017

WAIT, I THOUGHT TRUMP AND ASSANGE WERE PALS: Justice Department close to criminal charges against WikiLeaks, Julian Assange.

The Justice Department is considering arresting and filing criminal charges against members of WikiLeaks, including founder Julian Assange, according to reports Thursday.

Federal prosecutors are looking as far back as a 2010 WikiLeaks dump of diplomatic and military communications as well as the group’s recent leak of documents about the CIA’s secret hacking program. In 2010 WikiLeaks posted thousands of files stolen by former U.S. Army intelligence officer Bradley Manning, now known as Chelsea Manning.

Investigators also believe they have proof that WikiLeaks played an active role in helping former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden leak secret information from the NSA’s surveillance programs. Snowden was granted asylum in Russia.

Officials say a memo is in the draft stage and may include charges of conspiracy, theft of government property or violating the Espionage Act. Any such memo, once completed, would need to get approval from top officials within the Justice Department, they added.