April 20, 2017

SO I SAW THIS HEADLINE IN THE TIMES AND AT FIRST I THOUGHT IT WAS ABOUT WOMEN BENEFITING FROM TAKING CARE OF THEIR OWN KIDS: How Child Care Enriches Mothers, and Especially the Sons They Raise. But, in fact, it’s about the wonders of day care — preferably government subsidized. I guess “Day Care” has too much of a stigma now, so we need a new, less informative, name.

Of course, if you wanted to put a different spin on it, you could use this headline: Boys Do Better When Raised Apart From Their Mothers. But that would violate the Althouse Rule Of Gender Research.