April 20, 2017

GIVEN HOW LOW THE BOOMERS SET THAT BAR, THAT’S ESPECIALLY SAD: Most Millennials Are Finding It Hard to Transition Into Adulthood: Report. But it’s as much an economic problem as a sociological one:

“In 1975, only 25 percent of men aged 25 to 34 had incomes of less than $30,000 per year. By 2016, that share rose to 41 percent of young men,” according to the report.

“That is a product of a shrinking blue-collar economy,” said Anthony Carnevale, director of the Center on Education and the Workforce, a non-profit institute at Georgetown University.

Traditionally, men occupied most positions in industries such as manual labor and construction work. With those mostly gone, male wages have been hit harder than “women who started off behind” but excelled in school and college, Carnevale said.