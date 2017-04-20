April 20, 2017

HOW ABOUT THAT? Gorsuch Is More Liberal Than Garland: For civil libertarians, the newest Supreme Court justice is better than the nominee who never got a hearing. Garland’s a big-government liberal. They don’t actually side much with the little guy.

Plus: “Although progressives may be willing to concede that Gorsuch is preferable to Garland on criminal justice, they tend to view another contrast between the two judges with alarm. Gorsuch is more inclined than Garland (or Scalia) to question the authority of administrative agencies.” Again, administrative agencies seldom side with the little guy.