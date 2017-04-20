April 20, 2017

PAUL RYAN: GOP putting ‘finishing touches’ on healthcare bill.

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said Republicans are putting the “finishing touches” on an effort to revive their ObamaCare replacement bill.

“We’re in the midst of negotiating sort of, finishing touches because our members want to make sure that we lower premiums,” Ryan said Wednesday during a question-and-answer session during a trip to London.

Talks on the healthcare measure have continued during Congress’s two-week recess. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.), co-chairman of the centrist Tuesday Group, have said they have spoken to Ryan’s office and Vice President Mike Pence about the next steps.

MacArthur, while declining to discuss details, said Tuesday he is proposing amendments to the GOP measure that he thinks could help bridge the gap between moderates and conservatives, according to NJ.com.

MacArthur said he thinks a vote on the measure could happen as soon as next week.