April 20, 2017

HMM: Justices express sympathy with Missouri church at Supreme Court hearing. “Supreme Court justices on Wednesday seemed sympathetic to a Missouri church that claimed its exclusion from a state playground improvement program was a violation of constitutional rights. Even some of the court’s liberal justices expressed concern that the state had drawn too hard of a line in barring a day-care and preschool site from the program simply because it is controlled by a church, Trinity Lutheran in Columbia.”

I wrote about the case here.