PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● MSNBC “counterterror expert” Malcolm Nance calls for Islamic State jihad bombing of Trump property.

—Robert Spencer, today.

● National Journal’s Hirsh [appearing on MSNBC’s Hardball:] Time for a moral sanction against gun metaphors similar to the ‘N’ word.

—The Daily Caller, January 21st, 2011.