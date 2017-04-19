April 19, 2017

INEZ FELTSCHER: Men Care More Than Women Do About How Hot Their Dates Are, And That’s Okay. “Underlying the rage-response from the Facebook legions is a left-wing culture that cannot accept certain basic truths about men, women, and sexual attraction that a generation or two ago were commonly known. Triggering truths like: men value physical attractiveness highly in a mate, 40-something successful men can date a string of 20-something models while 40-something women have difficulty finding men their own age, and women value power, dominance, or the ability to provide financially over rock-hard abs.”