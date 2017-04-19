April 19, 2017

POLITICO: Democrats begin to wonder: When do we win? For all the roiling anger and energy at the grassroots, the party still fell short in Georgia and Kansas. And Democratic prospects in upcoming elections aren’t promising.

It’s amusing to watch them go from “we’re sure to win this and stick it to Trump!” to “it was a moral victory, anyway!” But in truth, these races shouldn’t have been so close. There’s a reason why Paul Ryan is less popular than Boehner, and as Roger Simon says: The Republican Congress Must Get Its Act Together NOW.