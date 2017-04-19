April 19, 2017

CHANGEMENT: Le Pen Vows to Quit the EU, End Mass-Migration.

Defending her campaign promise to take France out of the European Union, Le Pen said, “France has the right to regain its national sovereignty, its freedom to decide for itself.”

Ahead of Sunday’s vote, most polls show Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron running neck-and-neck with each candidate securing between 22 and 24 percent of the votes. Meanwhile, conservative François Fillon and communist Jean-Luc Mélenchon have consolidated their positions and could cross the 20-percent mark.

According to French election rules, if no candidate manages to get 50 percent of the votes in the first round, which is most likely this time, the top two candidates face each other in a second run-off. Le Pen and the centrist Macron are expected to make it to the second round of the presidential election scheduled for May 7.