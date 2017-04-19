April 19, 2017

THE WAY THEIR POLLS HAVE PLUMMETED SINCE THEIR AHCA DEBACLE, YOU’D THINK PAUL RYAN AND THE HOUSE GOP WOULDN’T NEED MUCH PRESSING: Trump: ‘Press every one of your congressmen’ on Obamacare repeal.

President Trump on Tuesday asked voters to pressure their congressmen to support legislation to partially repeal and replace Obamacare, and said figuring out a healthcare bill is still key to tax reform.

“We’re also working with Congress on tax reform and simplification, and we’re on time if we get that healthcare approval,” he said in a speech in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “So press every one of your congressmen, press everybody, because we want to get that approval.”

“And it just makes the tax reform easier, and it makes it better, because it’s gonna make it steeper, it’s gonna be bigger, and that’s what we want to do,” Trump said.