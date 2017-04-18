April 18, 2017
SENIOR OBAMA ENERGY OFFICIAL: ‘I Think the Keystone XL Pipeline Should Have Been Built’
Adam Sieminski, the former administrator of the Energy Department’s Energy Information Administration, told Axios on the sidelines of a Brookings Institution event that the pipeline should have been constructed.
“One opinion I don’t have to stifle anymore is that I think the Keystone XL pipeline should have been built,” Sieminski told the news outlet.
Sieminski’s decision to come out in support of the pipeline may be a sign that Democrats are willing to compromise on certain liberal energy positions with Republicans controlling both chambers of congress, Axios noted.
Just yesterday two anonymous former Obama officials were whispering in Fareed Zakaria’s ear that of course Obama would have struck that Syrian airbase.
But where were these people when they had the power to influence Obama Administration policy?