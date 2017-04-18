April 18, 2017

SENIOR OBAMA ENERGY OFFICIAL: ‘I Think the Keystone XL Pipeline Should Have Been Built’

Adam Sieminski, the former administrator of the Energy Department’s Energy Information Administration, told Axios on the sidelines of a Brookings Institution event that the pipeline should have been constructed.

“One opinion I don’t have to stifle anymore is that I think the Keystone XL pipeline should have been built,” Sieminski told the news outlet.

Sieminski’s decision to come out in support of the pipeline may be a sign that Democrats are willing to compromise on certain liberal energy positions with Republicans controlling both chambers of congress, Axios noted.