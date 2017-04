ONE WOULD NEED A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH: The night Clinton said what she never expected to say: ‘Congratulations, Donald.’

It’s a review of the new campaign history, Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign , which has quite a few of my Democratic friends on Facebook in tears. Some say they can’t even bring themselves to read the reviews, because the election loss is still so raw and painful.

Here’s another review.