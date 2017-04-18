April 18, 2017

MARK STEYN: Who Lost Turkey? (Revisited). “Sultan Erdoğan – who, a mere 15 years ago, was banned from holding political office – has now succeeded in dismantling almost every defining element of the Kemalist republic. What replaces it will be a crude strongman state in service of Islamic imperialism. . . . In fairness to the new Caliph, ever since he emerged from his semi-pro footballing career to run for Mayor of Istanbul, he’s played a more cunning game than the stan-of-the-month loons. As he said in one of his most famous soundbites, democracy is a bus you ride to the stop you want – and then you get off. And he was quite happy to take the scenic route, stop by stop by stop. In the two or three years after he came to power, I was assured that he was a ‘moderate Islamist’ not merely by the all the foreign-policy think-tank ‘experts’ but even by his political rivals in the previous Kemalist government.”