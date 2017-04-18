April 18, 2017

SARITHA PRABHU: How The Left Distorted The Immigration Debate. “One thing they did successfully was blur the distinction between legal and undocumented immigrants.”

You mean, legal and illegal immigrants. “Undocumented” is just more blurring. But yeah. Plus:

The other way progressives distorted the immigration debate was to confuse the issue on whether immigration is a right or a privilege. Does the United States have a right, like any other country, to have a say in who, how many and what kind of immigrants (low-skilled, high-skilled) to allow into the country? Do non-criminal, hardworking, law-abiding people all over the world have a right to immigrate to this country? In a rational, commonsense world, the respective answers to the above questions are obviously “yes” and “no.” But somehow, during the last eight years the debate shifted so much that the answers seemed to become “no” and “yes.”

Which is how you got Trump.