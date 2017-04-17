April 17, 2017

ROBBY SOAVE: ‘These Institutions Are Betraying Their Own Values’—Here’s How Offended Students Seized Power on Campus: At Middlebury, Claremont, Wellesley, and elsewhere, censorship is winning because faculty and administrators won’t fight it.

Hell, many of them are ginning it up. It will not end well.

Related: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus: Future generations will look back on the recent upheavals in sexual culture on American campuses and see officially sanctioned hysteria. They’ll also ask “what’s a campus?”