April 17, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: The De-Professionalization of the Academy. “Over twelve years, I have watched with increasing dismay and incredulity as academic integrity, fairness, and intellectual rigor have eroded, with the implicit endorsement of administration and faculty alike. I have witnessed the de-professionalization of the professoriate—hiring policies based on tokenized identity politics and cronyism, the increasing intellectual and ideological conformity expected from faculty and students, and the subsequent curtailment of academic freedom.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:05 pm