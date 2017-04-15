April 15, 2017

OBAMA’S LEGACY: 21 arrested as hundreds of Trump supporters and counter-protesters clash at Berkeley rally. And the Antifa folks may have met their match:

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, said he came from Montana with about 50 others to protect Trump supporters. They were joined by bikers and others who vowed to fight members of an anti-fascist group if they crossed police barricades. “I don’t mind hitting” the counter-demonstrators, Rhodes said. “In fact, I would kind of enjoy it.”

See, it’s better if everyone respects everyone else’s free speech. If that’s not the norm, then axe handles are a fashion accessory.

The Antifa goons were so thoroughly outclassed, they were chased down and given wedgies.