ALSO, AN HOUR OF RUNNING WILL SEEM LIKE 7 HOURS OF YOUR LIFE: An Hour of Running May Add 7 Hours to Your Life. “The new study found that, compared to nonrunners, runners tended to live about three additional years, even if they run slowly or sporadically and smoke, drink or are overweight. No other form of exercise that researchers looked at showed comparable impacts on life span.” Hmm.